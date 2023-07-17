The Big Picture - Midhurst photo competition

The Midhurst and District Camera Club is running a free to enter photo competition on the subject of What I love about Midhurst. The first prize is £100.

Now that the town of Midhurst is slowly recovering from its recent trauma, following the fire at the historic Angel Hotel and the town centre being closed to through traffic, its time to get on with summer. What better way to celebrate what we love about Midhurst, the heart of the South Downs, than by entering a photo competition that could win you £100 cash!!

Budding amateur photographers or even those who just like taking snaps on their phone, are urged to capture what they think is the best thing about Midhurst. Its free to enter. Just submit your images by sending them to the following email address:[email protected]

The closing date is the end of July so don't waste any time.

The first prize will be £100 cash, a framed copy of their image plus free membership of the club for 12 months. The second prize will be £75 cash plus free 12 months membership of the club, and the third prize will be £50 cash plus free 12 months membership of the club.

The competition is supported by the Cowdray Estate.

So get out there with your cameras/phones. Who knows, you might win £100!

Shaun Soper

