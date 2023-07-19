NationalWorldTV
The Big Six-O: Hastings and Rother Samaritans celebrate 60th anniversary in the community

This summer, Hastings and Rother Samaritans is celebrating its 60th year in the local community. For anyone who’s going through a tough time, phoning 116 123 is often the lifeline that helps them pull through. A calm, friendly voice answers: “Samaritans. Can I help you?”
By Anne RobinsonContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST

It’s been that way for 60 years, since the first local branch Samaritans ‘centre’ started in a caravan in Glyne Gap ( old Bakerlite phones and everything written down by hand) to their present premises in St Andrews Square ( headsets, microphones and computers).

The world may have changed, but the service Samaritans offer is still the same: without judging, opinionating or solution finding, volunteers listen empathically and help those in distress to explore their feelings and so find their own way forward.

Often callers are at their lowest, with no-one else to turn to. Hastings and Rother Samaritans are there, as a vital part of the nationwide charity of a 24/7, 365 day service.

Some 65+ volunteers of the Hastings and Rother branch give freely of their time: four hours a week, day and night shifts, to be there when someone calls.

Their commitment and dedication to help those in need is truly something worth celebrating.

And keep an eye out for the giant floating birthday cake above their special car in this year’s carnival. Volunteers will be handing out 100 pairs of ears, as well as birthday balloons.

