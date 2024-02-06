The Bishop of Chichester’s message of prayer to King Charles
and live on Freeview channel 276
He writes: "The relationship between King and nation is more enduring than the rise and fall of political parties that are elected to govern. The presence of the Sovereign gives a human face to our collective griefs, achievements and sense of identity. We also come close to the monarchy when it reflects our own experience: birth, marriage, divorce and death. And illness, which is no respecter of persons and status.
"King Charles has already exemplified this enduring relationship with us. The nation has watched him live in waiting, engaged in many areas of social enterprise. Giving hope to young people through the Prince’s (now the King’s) Trust, and promoting attention to the environment are two prominent examples.
"The news of cancer brings him close to every family that lives with the uncertainty that any diagnosis brings.
"When Parliament meets, the business of the day begins with a prayer for the King, that, among other things, he may live long and in good health. I commend that prayer to those who can and do pray, and hope it will shape the thoughts and good wishes of those who do not pray."