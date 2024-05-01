Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Guests can expect to be welcomed by a vibrant, fresh colour scheme, new furniture, improved landscaping to the pub’s exterior, and a renovated bar area that enhances the cosy atmosphere.

As the warmer months are fast approaching, the pub has also created two expansive outdoor terrace dining areas for its guests to relax on a summer’s evening with a pint of Badger and a bite to eat. The addition of heated umbrellas and a covered pergola allows use of the terrace all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Holden, Regional Manager at Hall & Woodhouse, said: “We are committed to providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere at all of our pubs, creating spaces where both regulars and visiting guests feel at home. Our recent renovation at The Black Swan has delivered an updated look to this local favourite, while paying homage to its much-loved traditional features. This now puts the pub in good stead to be enjoyed by all the family for many years to come.”

The Black Swan unveils £400k refurbishment to local community

Tom Morris, General Manager of The Black Swan, added: “We are really proud of our new look at The Black Swan and it has already been well received by locals. it is fantastic to see all generations coming together, whether it’s for a spot of lunch, or a leisurely drink on our new terrace. This is why we are passionate about reinvesting back into our local communities, to ensure our pubs keep meeting our guests’ needs.”c