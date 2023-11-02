The Brighton Lights - Brighton's First Winter Light Show

The countdown has begun with six weeks to go to The Brighton Lights at One Garden Brighton at Stanmer Park.

Tickets are selling fast and this inaugural winter light experience will transform One Garden Brighton into a light-filled wonderland for residents and visitors alike.

Already over 5000 tickets have been sold and they are being snapped up fast by both individuals and corporates who see it as a fantastic way to celebrate the season with their teams.

The Brighton Lights will redefine the way Brighton celebrates the festive season, uniting the community through the magic of light, with aspirations to become a tradition that brightens the long winter nights for years to come.

During this nine-day event from December 15-23, attendees can look forward to immersing themselves in a magical world as One Garden Brighton in Stanmer Park is adorned with a display of shimmering lights, gleaming installations, and artistic projections. These thoughtfully curated displays are designed to inspire individuals of all ages, celebrating local artistry, imagination, and, of course, lights!

But The Brighton Lights offers more than just a visual spectacle. The event recently announced that guests can enjoy a wonderful Christmas Market, with an array of local makers and artists ready to supply those last minute Christmas gifts.

Kelly Jolly, general manager of One Garden Brighton, expressed her excitement, saying, "With live music, food, and stunning lights, The Brighton Lights aims to provide a wonderful winter experience for our visitors."

The Brighton Lights team brings a wealth of worldwide event management experience to the table, including community and outdoor art shows, successful light installations, Brighton Festival, and Brighton Pride events - among others.

Marion Duggan, Artistic Director of The Brighton Lights and Presenting Artist of Murmuration Arts, shared her enthusiasm, saying, "We are incredibly excited to bring The Brighton Lights to life. I’m currently working with local mothers to write a ‘Lullaby for Brighton’ that will be played at the show."

She added, "We hope guests will delight in the sense of community and all our efforts to make this an event truly for Brighton."

With some dates already sold out, interested guests are invited to book tickets now.

Ticket Prices:Adults: £16Children (under 16): £10Early booking is highly recommended to guarantee entry.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.thebrightonlights.co.uk.