The Create Building gets another tenant

The Create Building is a nine-storey building with 5.5 floors of Grade A commercial office space. It’s owned by Crawley Borough Council and rental income will help maintain services in the future.

This signing follows the announcements that:

Varian Medical Systems Ltd has agreed a lease for half of the sixth floor

British Airways Holidays has agreed a lease for all of the eighth (top) floor

Submitted article

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “We are delighted that Chubb will be our next commercial tenant and look forward to welcoming them into our building soon.”

Adam Godfrey, a Partner of SHW and in the letting team for The Create Building, said: “This is really great news to secure another letting in Crawley’s newest office building again endorsing the ‘flight to quality’ that we have been seeing from office occupiers.

“There is still space available if you would like to join the impressive occupiers already in The Create Building.”

SHW and Savills are the leasing agents on The Create Building. If you would be interested in leasing space in Crawley’s newest office building visit either shw.co.uk or savills.co.uk and search ‘The Create Building’.