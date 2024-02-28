The Create Building gets its second tenant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Create Building is a nine-storey building with 5.5 floors of Grade A commercial office space. It’s owned by Crawley Borough Council and rental income will help maintain services in the future.

The council is unable to name the company at the moment.

This signing follows the announcement in December that Varian Medical Systems Ltd had agreed a lease for half of the sixth floor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Create Building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “I’m thoroughly delighted that we have a second tenant moving into The Create Building.

“There is a lot of interest in our building, which is encouraging, and I hope that we can announce more tenants soon.”

Adam Godfrey, Senior Partner of SHW and in the letting team for The Create Building, said: “This really is great news for Crawley and The Create Building, again confirming that the current trend from occupiers is to want to be in best in class offices

“With its high EPC Rating and a BREEAM Excellent certification translating into competitive running costs, we do have other interest in the building.”