The Electric Palace Cinema in Hastings Old Town is staging the Neurodiversity Film Festival 2025.

Presented by autistic and neurodivergent creatives and curators, the festival offers a weekend of films showcasing autistic and neurodiverse film characters and narratives, from Friday, March 28-Sunday, March 30.

Electric Palace director Annie Mannion said: “Neurodiversity Film Festival in Hastings is a celebration of autism and neurodiversity on screen, making visible the characters, actors and stories that are often invisible in contemporary mainstream cinema.”

“We’ve developed the festival in partnership with Autism Spectrum, Eggtooth, AMAZE, Project Art Works, Autism in Translation, The Roebuck Centre and Oska Bright Film Festival, and it’s been made possible with funding from the BFI and National Lottery.

“All screenings are relaxed (lights up, sound down, with the freedom to move around) and include a £10 double-ticket option so you can bring a trusted friend for free. An art show of art from neurodiverse creatives will be on display in the cinema auditorium as part of the festival.

“Each screening will also include a short film from the Oska Bright Film Festival, the world’s leading festival for films made by or featuring people with learning disabilities or autism.”

Coming up at the festival:

Family screening: Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events and treasure hunt

Friday, March 28 at 3.30pm doors for film, start at 4pm. “Based on the children's books by Lemony Snicket (pseudonym for author, Daniel Handler), this film captures the spirit of autistic culture and features the hyperlexic Baudelaire children who survive the trials and tribulations faced by recurring villain, Count Olaf, played by famously neurodiverse actor and comic Jim Carrey.”

Neurodiverse Filmmakers' Showcase and Networking, Friday, March 28 at 7.30pm. “Experience the talents of neurodiverse filmmakers from Hastings, St Leonards, Bexhill and Eastbourne.”

Aspens Craft Market and Cafe/Bar, Saturday, March 29, 12.30pm-2.30pm at the Electric Palace cinema. “Pop in to the Aspens Craft Market and Cafe/Bar taking place at the Electric Palace, to view and buy art, jewellery and ceramics made by local neurodiverse makers from Aspens' Roebuck Enterprises and enjoy a drink and a slice of artisan cake.”

Family Screening: Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, Saturday, March 29 at 3pm: “An imaginative and magical fantasy adventure with an all-star cast starring in Tim Burton's version of one of the most beloved stories of all time. Includes art show brought to you by Amaze charity.”

The Stimming Pool – Behind the Scenes, wheelchair accessible screening at Project Art Works, Saturday, March 29 at 5pm, wheelchair accessible screening at Project Art Works, Arch 1, Braybrooke Terrace, Hastings TN34 1TD. “Immerse yourself in the neurodiverse experience at this screening at Project Art Works of locally-made The Stimming Pool. Props and costumes from the film will be on display.”

The Stimming Pool – Hastings Gala Film Premiere + Q&A, Saturday, March 29 at 7.30pm. “The Neurocultures Collective invite you to a special red carpet event of this film that shares what it's like to live with neurodivergence in a chaotic world not made for those who are different.”

The Reason I Jump + Q&A with director Jerry Rothwell, Sunday, March 30 at 2pm. “Utterly riveting exploration of neurodiversity, based on the book by a 13-year-old autistic boy.”

The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms + short film, curated by Ellen Prebble & Project Art Works,

Sunday, March 30 at 5pm. “An atomic blast in the Arctic releases a 140 million-year-old dinosaur which causes destruction and terrorises the cities from North Atlantic to New York City.”

B Movie Fan Club: Donovan's Brain + introduction, Sunday, March 30 at 7.30pm. “An attempt to keep alive the brain of millionaire megalomaniac W H Donovan after an otherwise fatal plane crash goes awry as the brain has other ideas...With introduction by Robin Elliott-Knowles. And free candy with every ticket.”

About the Electric Palace autism-friendly relaxed screenings:

• the lights are low instead of completely off, so you can still see where you're going

• the volume is a little lower than a standard screening

• you can move around the cinema freely as you wish during the screening

• you can leave the cinema room during the screening and return without having to worry

• you can make noise, stim and enjoy yourself

• there is a friendly atmosphere

• there are people around if you need any help

These screenings are for anyone who would feel safe and welcome in this environment.