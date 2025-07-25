The Feeling mark 20th anniversary of the "album that changed their lives"

The Feeling – the band which so famously came out of Horsham – are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their triple platinum album Twelve Stops & Home in 2026 with a UK and Ireland headline tour.

They will be playing the album in full, plus all the hits.

Frontman Dan Gillespie-Sells said: “The songs that are 20 years old, it is almost like I am playing covers sometimes. It is odd because they have almost become public domain. That's how it feels sometimes because you sense that there is such a public connection with those songs. It feels that some of those songs mean more to the fans than they do to me and that's great. We've put those songs out there and you have to honour those songs. I think you have to be very aware of the audiences. I'm a fan of music, a big fan and there's something about songs that people love – you have to honour them and do them properly.

“20 years... sometimes it seems it, and sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes it feels like it's just flown by but when we get back in the studio it feels like nothing has changed and we're back in the shed in Sussex where we made our first record.”

Kicking the tour off in March 2026, the band will perform in some of the UK’s most prestigious venues including London’s O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on March 13. Dates also include Saturday, March 14 at Brighton CHALK and Sunday, March 15 at The 1865, Southampton. Tickets on https://gigst.rs/TheFeeling2025.

The band's musical ascent began with the limited release of their debut single Fill My Little World in late 2005. The band stormed into the UK singles chart, debuting at number seven with their first full release, Sewn, in February 2006. Further singles Never Be Lonely and Love It When You Call followed quickly and led the band to be the most played act on British radio that year. The album also earned the group the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriters of the Year.

Now, twenty years on from the release of their multi-million selling debut album Twelve Stops and Home, the group celebrate the journey they have been on. Released on June 5 2026, the record was named after the Piccadilly Line journey from Leicester Square to Dan’s home stop of Bounds Green.

Largely self-recorded in the garden shed of guitarist and keyboardist Ciaran and Kevin Jeremiah’s parents’ home, the album offered infectious, life-affirming pop and ultimately paved the way for the band’s career.

Dan added: “12 Stops And Home is an album that changed all our lives as a band. The success of the album allowed us to continue working and playing together for another 20 years and we are still the best of mates. Celebrating this album is going to be so much fun. I can't wait to play the album and sing along with you all!”