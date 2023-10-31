“The Government has listened” says Arundel and South Downs MP on railway ticket offices

“The Government has listened” says Andrew Griffith MP following news that local railway ticket offices are to be saved from closure.

Andrew Griffith MP was vocal among other Parliamentary colleagues and community groups in opposing the proposed changes put forward by railway companies, and had raised concerns set out by his constituents to Ministers at the Department for Transport.

Following these representations and an extended national consultation which received 750,000 responses, the Department for Transport listened to the views of communities who rely on existing station facilities, including accessibility groups, and found that train operating companies’ proposals to redeploy ticket office staff did not meet its expectations for passenger service.

Following the MP’s own local survey which received more than 500 response, Mr Griffith made a submission himself to the consultation which was informed by the experiences of his constituents who submitted their views on the proposals to close ticket offices. One theme that he set out in consultation response was provisions in rural areas for those with accessibility needs.

Commenting on the Government’s decision, Andrew Griffith said: “The proposals from railway companies to close ticket offices was an issue of huge significance to my constituents as I proved with my own local survey. I am therefore delighted that the Government has listened to our representations, rejected the plans and is saving our ticket offices at stations such as Pulborough, Arundel, Barnham, Hassocks, and other local stations including Angmering, Haslemere and Petersfield.

"I heard from hundreds of local residents about how they rely on support from ticket offices in their daily journeys or occasional trips to visit family and friends.