NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

The Great Big Green Week comes to Horsham school discos

Horsham based DJ and school disco provider is taking part in The Great Big Green Week by posting videos of how he offsets climate change within his business.
By Darren PalmerContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST
Just School Discos LogoJust School Discos Logo
Just School Discos Logo

DJ Darren Palmer, who goes by the stage name DJ80, and runs a business called Just School Discos is taking part in the national campaign called The Great Big Green Week.

Every day between June 10 and 18 he will be posting video shorts on his TikTok and Facebook page showing the measures he takes to make his business as environmentally friendly as is practical.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The videos offer simple yet effective solutions to tackling climate change within his industry, and provide awareness to climate change.

Most Popular
Great Big Green WeekGreat Big Green Week
Great Big Green Week

DJ80 has been an established DJ for over 10 years and his business 'Just School Discos' provides disco events to over 50 different schools throughout the South of England.

You can follow his journey on either his Facebook page here: facebook.com/justschooldiscos/ or follow him on TikTok here: tiktok.com/@just_school_discos.com/

For more information about The Great Big Green Week visit: greatbiggreenweek.com/

Related topics:TikTokFacebook