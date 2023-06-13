The Great Big Green Week comes to Horsham school discos

Horsham based DJ and school disco provider is taking part in The Great Big Green Week by posting videos of how he offsets climate change within his business.

DJ Darren Palmer, who goes by the stage name DJ80, and runs a business called Just School Discos is taking part in the national campaign called The Great Big Green Week.

Every day between June 10 and 18 he will be posting video shorts on his TikTok and Facebook page showing the measures he takes to make his business as environmentally friendly as is practical.

The videos offer simple yet effective solutions to tackling climate change within his industry, and provide awareness to climate change.

Great Big Green Week

DJ80 has been an established DJ for over 10 years and his business 'Just School Discos' provides disco events to over 50 different schools throughout the South of England.

You can follow his journey on either his Facebook page here: facebook.com/justschooldiscos/ or follow him on TikTok here: tiktok.com/@just_school_discos.com/