"The greatest first kiss that never happened again" recalled in debut single

The story of “the greatest first kiss that never happened again” is the debut single from Daisy Howard who grew up in Littlehampton and now lives in Thailand.

Daisy, who attended the Littlehampton Academy when it was LCS and spent the most part of her youth singing in and around the area, explains: “It was such a great first kiss, and the world stopped. It was with this guy that I met in Thailand and it just felt incredible but in the days following the first kiss I was just observing him and how he interacted with other girls and I realised that I was not the only girl that he was kissing so I left it at that. We didn't kiss again but I'm grateful for the song!”

Daisy is hoping to follow up the single with an EP before Christmas, and she is hoping to release her debut album early in the New Year.

“I have been in Thailand since last September and I had vowed never to go back to Thailand again. The first time I was in Thailand was in 2015 as an English teacher and I just visited a couple of times between then and 2020 and then I got stuck in Thailand for two years because of Covid. But I was very fortunate because at that point I had just quit my job in Chichester. I was working for John Wiley and it had been my dream for my 20s to travel and earn a bit of money and maybe to focus more on my music. I found myself in Thailand during Covid and I had a whirlwind relationship that ended disastrously but the relationship ended up fuelling the album which I've just recorded. So it wasn't all for nothing.

“Around this time last year my heart was telling me that I needed to go back to Thailand. I had left quite abruptly. In hindsight I am a believer in fate and I do believe that it was meant to be that I went back there because I met my producer. I didn't go back with the intention of making any music but I went back to Chiang Mai. My goal was just to tap into the music scene there and I was sufficiently far away from where I was during Covid. And the music just flourished. I had my 30th birthday last year and I had a massive realisation moment. For most of my 20s I was waiting for someone to come along and help me and find me but then I just realised that no one was going to make anything happen for me other than me. I have been saying that I was a singer-songwriter for years and people would ask ‘Where is your music?’ and I was embarrassed that all I could show was that on YouTube I had Red Hot Chilli Pepper covers that I did when I was 15. I just needed to make it happen for myself.

“So I decided to find out how much a studio would be just to record a few demos for a few days and I realised that it was well within my budget and about a tenth of what it would have cost in Europe so I just recorded as much as I could. I recorded like 15 or 16 tracks.”

First Kiss is Daisy’s debut single: “I'm hoping the album will be ready early 2025, and between then and now I'm hoping to put out an EP. I've got three songs that I have recorded that are not really part of the album's narrative, songs that wouldn't really fit on the album very well so I hope to do EP with three or four tracks.”