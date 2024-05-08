The Harman Group joins hands with the Bentswood Hub for community revitalisation!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a bright Tuesday morning, volunteers from The Harman Group, armed with paintbrushes and enthusiasm, descended upon The Bentswood Hub, a cherished local charity that provides essential support and services to the community.

Led by Anna and Gordon, the team worked tirelessly to freshen up the shop front, giving it a vibrant new look that reflects the warmth and vitality of the neighborhood. From scraping old paint to applying fresh coats of color, every effort was made to ensure that The Bentswood Hub's premises radiated positivity and welcome to all who pass by.

The collaboration between The Harman Group and The Bentswood Hub highlights the power of community partnerships in driving positive change. By coming together and lending a helping hand, these two organisations have not only beautified a local landmark but also strengthened the bonds that unite us as neighbours and friends.

"We are delighted to support The Bentswood Hub in their mission to make a difference in our community," said Tom Harman of The Harman Group. "At The Harman Group, we believe in giving back and investing in the places we call home. This project has been a wonderful opportunity for us to contribute to the vibrant tapestry of Hayward's Heath and make a meaningful impact."

The Bentswood Hub expressed their gratitude for the support received, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in their ongoing efforts to serve the needs of local residents.

As the paint dried and the transformation took shape, the collective efforts of volunteers from The Harman Group and The Bentswood Hub served as a powerful reminder of the positive change that can be achieved when communities come together with a shared purpose.

Discover the vibrant heart of our community at The Bentswood Hub! From engaging activities to valuable sessions like our community larder, there's something for everyone. What's even better? We can all contribute to its success. Every little bit counts, and together, we can make a huge difference! Learn more at www.thebentswoodhub.org.uk.