The Lansdowne Hotel, Eastbourne wins outstanding tourism award

The Lansdowne Hotel, Eastbourne has been awarded the prestigious accolade of Outstanding Tourism/Accommodation The Warm Welcome for 2023 at the Eastbourne Business Awards. Hosted by the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, the annual ceremony has 19 award categories with just a single category for the travel industry.

Eastbourne is renowned as a year-round seaside leisure destination thanks to its relatively mild climate and high sunshine hours. The Lansdowne has been owned and run by the same family for 111 years, now in its fourth generation. In the past two years the property has been enhanced with refurbished bedrooms, public areas and the launch of a contemporary restaurant, 1912 Seafood & Steak.

As part of the enhancement, a focus on customer service and guest satisfaction has been a priority and has subsequently seen guest sentiment on Tripadvisor rise from 11th to 4th best hotel in Eastbourne (out of 40), in the past 12 months.

Michael Stevenson, General Manager commented: “As a family-owned and run business we have been able to evolve our offering by investing in our product and also our people. My team are passionate about delivering friendly and personal service and it is an absolute pleasure to see our guest feedback and ratings increase as a result. Eastbourne is growing in popularity and is seeing a greater number of hotels and choice for visitors. We are delighted to receive this award and be recognised for our efforts in what is a very important business sector of the town and wider area.”

