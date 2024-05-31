The Little Botanical win Silver for their Plants with Soul exhibition at Chelsea Flower Show 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester-based The Little Botanical showcased their 100% peat-free collection of houseplants at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024, and won a coveted Silver medal for their Plants with Soul display.

Fourth generation specialist growers with a planet first approach, The Little Botanical knows the importance of history and heritage. Focusing on the unique relationship plants have with their native homes and the importance of that relationship in our modern world, the exhibit took visitors on a journey from the landscapes of Madagascar, Mexico, Costa Rica and arid regions of Africa, to The Little Botanical’s Sussex nursery where all the plants are grown and finally into the home. With a fully immersive approach, the team highlighted the individual personalities of each beautiful species and demonstrated how these plants can be grown and enjoyed in the UK with minimal impact.

Amongst the collection, visitors enjoyed an eclectic range of iconic Dracaena Dragon Trees for which The Little Botanical have earned a fantastic reputation for cultivating. As well as many varieties of Dracaenas, the exhibit showcased plants including the resilient Sansevieria and adaptable Yucca.

"We are beyond excited to have won an RHS Silver Medal for our Plants with Soul exhibit! This is a huge achievement for us and we couldn’t be prouder of the team effort that got us here. From designing the concept, to seeing it all come together, it's been an epic journey”, comments Morag Hill, Owner and Founder of The Little Botanical. “Since launching our entirely peat-free collection and sharing our sustainability journey, we have seen incredible support from our customers, and have grown more than 3 million peat-free plants in the past year! We are excited to have taken this to the next level, showcasing the stories and incredible benefits of more than 700 of our home-grown, peat-free plants at this year’s show."

As one of the first UK nurseries to make the difficult but important move to peat-free, Chelsea Flower Show provided a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the incredible work behind The Little Botanical's painstakingly developed peat-free soil and the results it yields. By combining their planet first approach with their unwavering commitment to the finest houseplants, each specimen displayed in the exhibit embodied the essence of the brand’s commitment to sustainable cultivation practices.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show was held from Tuesday 21st May to Saturday 25th May in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.