The Long Man gets a re-paint as part of Sussex Past fundraising campaign

On Thursday 23rd May, volunteers participated in the re-painting of The Long Man of Wilmington as part of the ‘Adopt a Piece of History’ campaign run by Sussex Past to ensure the care and guardianship of heritage and landscape in Sussex.

The re-painting was the finale of a fundraising campaign launched in December 2022 to support the work of the Sussex Archaeology Society (trading as Sussex Past) whichs own and cares for the iconic hill figure known as ‘The Guardian of the South Downs’.

The campaign has raised more than £10K to date and enabled donors to pay £30.00 to adopt one of the 770 blocks that make up the outline of The Long Man.

Many of those who donated have had the chance to take part in the re-painting, including Brewers Painting and Decorating who donated the paint, Polegate Community Centre, staff from a local residential home and others.

It is a story that showcases the community spirit and love for The Long Man, which dates back to the 16th Century and is Europe’s largest portrayal of the human form. The mysterious monument has baffled archaeologists and historians for hundreds of years. Fertility symbol? Ancient Warrior? Male – or Female? We may never know.

The work on the 23rd marks the end of the campaign, which has given almost 100 donors to the campaign the opportunity to share in the responsibility of maintaining the iconic landmark.

Greg Talbot, General Manager of Sussex Past, commented “This is such an important day for us and demonstrates the enormous community spirit here in Sussex. The love and care for such a precious part of our heritage will ensure that it is enjoyed for generations to come.”

About Sussex Past

Sussex Past is the trading arm of the Sussex Archaeological Society, a registered charity, and is dedicated to caring for and celebrating the heritage of Sussex. Founded in 1846, the Society is 178 years old and the oldest organisation of its kind in the country.

Its mission is to bring the rich heritage of Sussex to life in the most exciting, dynamic and engaging way. It does this through ongoing research, specially curated museum collections, and its historic houses and gardens which are open to the public.