The Loxwood Joust launches camping for a third weekend of Medieval merriment

Following the all ticket sell-out for the hugely popular Loxwood Joust in 2023, The Kingdom of Loxwood has announced the addition of a third weekend of revelry and rivalry. Queen Helena of Loxwood has decreed that “a third weekend of exciting events and opportunities will be added to the merriment of this year’s festival”, which takes place on the 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th August.

For the first time in the history of the Loxwood Joust, visitors or ‘citizens of Loxwood’ are also being invited to camp in the Loxwood Meadow on the third weekend. Danny Bacon, organiser of the Loxwood Joust explained that “Camping is an exciting new addition to the Loxwood Joust experience. We are aiming to create the relaxed and jovial atmosphere of a medieval village encampment, filled with family fun and laughter. For those camping with us, in the evenings there will be more food stalls, happenings and entertainment to make it a most memorable weekend.”

And, extending the spectacular 2024 programme further, a new Jousting arena is being created along with more activities such as axe throwing, crossbow archery and four levels of puzzle trails. In addition, sword school, archery academy, tablet weaving, and chainmail craft armour will be just some of the unique workshops on offer for all ages to enjoy, with visitors able to take part in a mediaeval ceremony, learn blacksmithing or create a copper bangle or bowl too.

A brand new menu boasting the rich and fabulous flavours of medieval England is currently in development, for those who wish to experience the Loxwood Royal Feast. Banqueting held an important role in medieval times and in the glorious marquee, guests will be entertained and immersed as part of the ‘Legacy of the Boar’ story, whilst enjoying the finest of dishes, once found on a nobleman’s salver.

The Loxwood Joust is excellently located just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood with ample parking. Early Bird tickets are now on sale and workshops, camping and banqueting experiences must be booked in advance when booking tickets at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk .