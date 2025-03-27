The master of the prank call offers Worthing comedy night

Tiny Tim is the master of the prank call. Go on YouTube and you can find him calling McDonald's, calling a strip club, calling Buckingham Palace, calling a skip hire and ringing in sick at school, amongst much else.

You can find out the stories behind it all when he plays Worthing’s Comedy Rooms on April 1, 19:00-22:00 (Guildbourne Centre, Worthing, BN11 1LZ) with Tiny Tim’s Biggest Adventure.

“I have been doing stand-up comedy for coming up for 18 years now. I've always had a love of stand-up comedy and I always find it really funny when I make people laugh. It's just nice to get that reaction.”

But seven years ago Tiny Tim decided to go on his own adventure navigating through adult life – with the big difference that he was now posting his calls on social media. He has now amassed more than 120 million views on YouTube and boasts more than 10 million followers on all social media platforms. His first video on YouTube – Tim phoning in sick at school –

got more than one million views in 24 hours: https://youtu.be/pY1PMX63x9s?si=GC4bAoYUTmP08g9_

The key is the voice, but even more important is the comedy: “There are hundreds of people that can do a similar voice but you've got to have the comedy behind the voice. I started it because I was in a job that I hated. I said to my fiancée at the time – we are now married – that I wasn't going back into work, that I was stressed and that I hated it and I said that I wanted to concentrate on my stand-up comedy. I said ‘Can you remember that voice of a child that I do?’ I said I was thinking about doing some prank calls and hoping that a comedy promoter would see it. I said that I was going to ring in sick at school and see what the reaction was. So I did it and that was the first video and it got 1.3 million views. And the next thing I did was calling Lamborghini and that got 1.4 million views.”

What's not so obvious perhaps is the work behind the calls: “You can't just ring a company and go for it straight away. Every one I do is probably between 10 and 20 calls and I take the best of them and get it edited and subtitled just to make sure that we have got really the best of what happened. And if you get a load of bad calls, then we just put them together.”

Bad calls being when he gets told to **** off straight away, and there are certain companies where he knows it will happen, a certain food chain which is always instantly abusive, for instance, he says.

As for the stage show: “It builds up from before the voice even started and the idea of the voice and where the voice has taken us. People love hearing the stories of before there was Tiny Tim and I also get audience members’ telephones and ring someone on them. I ring up friends and parents and I ring up bosses. I even got someone promoted!”