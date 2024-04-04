The Mayor of Lewes hosts a spring table-top sale to raise money for foodbanks
The Mayor of Lewes, Councillor Matthew Bird, is on a mission to raise as much money as possible for Lewes’ vital foodbanks during his Mayoral year.
So far he’s hosted a film, an Easter Egg hunt and various receptions while raising money for the foodbanks. And now he’s hosting a jumble sale!
This Saturday, he’s hosting a Spring Table-Top Sale at the All Saints Centre, to raise money for Lewes Foodbanks.
Residents of Lewes were invited to book a table to sell second-hand, preloved and craft items from the many spring cleans and spring crafts that have been going on over the bank holiday weekend.
With eighteen tables of preloved, nearly-new and secondhand clothing, bric-a-brac and craft goods from local sellers, there will be something for everyone.
Anybody can come along to the All Saints Centre between 11 and 3 on Saturday April 6 to give a unique item a new home, and donate to the foodbanks. We can’t wait to see you
There will be a wide selection of clothing, shoes, bric-a-brac and toys set up on tables for people to purchase. Entry to the sale is free, but those coming through are encouraged to donate to Lewes’ foodbanks.
It's free entry and there will be music and pay-as-you-feel refreshments to keep the energy high and the vibes good.
Everybody is invited to come along and have a browse, the more the merrier!