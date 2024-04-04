The Mayor of Lewes hosts a spring table-top sale to raise money for foodbanks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of Lewes, Councillor Matthew Bird, is on a mission to raise as much money as possible for Lewes’ vital foodbanks during his Mayoral year.

So far he’s hosted a film, an Easter Egg hunt and various receptions while raising money for the foodbanks. And now he’s hosting a jumble sale!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Saturday, he’s hosting a Spring Table-Top Sale at the All Saints Centre, to raise money for Lewes Foodbanks.

The All Saints Centre in Lewes which will host the Mayor of Lewes' Spring Table-Top Sale

Residents of Lewes were invited to book a table to sell second-hand, preloved and craft items from the many spring cleans and spring crafts that have been going on over the bank holiday weekend.

With eighteen tables of preloved, nearly-new and secondhand clothing, bric-a-brac and craft goods from local sellers, there will be something for everyone.

Anybody can come along to the All Saints Centre between 11 and 3 on Saturday April 6 to give a unique item a new home, and donate to the foodbanks. We can’t wait to see you

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a wide selection of clothing, shoes, bric-a-brac and toys set up on tables for people to purchase. Entry to the sale is free, but those coming through are encouraged to donate to Lewes’ foodbanks.

It's free entry and there will be music and pay-as-you-feel refreshments to keep the energy high and the vibes good.