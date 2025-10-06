The memories of the late Dame Patricia Routledge I will cherish

When I think of the late Dame Patricia Routledge, one moment immediately comes to mind.

It was 20 years ago and I was just about to interview her when we received the news that my wife’s grandmother had died. I sent word to Patricia through the theatre that I had to postpone our chat. The next time Dame Patricia and I spoke was six months later. The first thing she said was to ask after my wife and her family.

It was typical of the kindness which ran through Dame Patricia, a kindness that was always there despite the occasionally formidable exterior she liked to project.

I saw that kindness, and also her graciousness, again this summer, the last time we spoke. She had made a generous donation to the Festival of Chichester, of which she was our long-serving patron. As chairman of the Festival of Chichester, I phoned her to gush our gratitude. She immediately deflected it, cutting through my words with an abrupt change of subject: “How are the young doctors?”, she asked – a reference to my children who are both NHS doctors in Newcastle where they trained.

Typically Patricia always asked after them, from when they were applying to medical school all the way through to their qualification and first jobs. She remembered these things.

I think too of the last time I saw Dame Patricia which was at our Festival of Chichester brochure launch at the Novium Museum in April. I collected her, as usual, from where she lived, and as ever there was a disbelief, mixed with trepidation, at the thought of driving Dame Patricia around Chichester.

At the reception everyone wanted to chat to her. She was full of smiles, and then, just before we started the speeches, she interrogated me about the Festival, wanting to remind herself of our performers, our aims and our pricing.

When her turn came to speak, Dame Patricia enchanted – speaking beautifully not just about why the Festival of Chichester mattered, but more importantly why the arts matter so much in general. In a memorable moment she lauded the arts as “the soul of our nation” – as indeed they are.

The first show I remember seeing Dame Patricia deliver at Chichester Festival Theatre was Beatrix in 1996 in the Minerva, a one-woman play in which Dame Patricia embodied Beatrix Potter. It was a beautiful piece of theatre. The day after my review, I had a letter from Patricia thanking me for my “kind notice.”

A couple of years later, I interviewed her at the theatre when she starred in The Importance of Being Earnest in which she played a role she was perhaps destined to play – Lady Bracknell. In our conversation, I remember most, though, her sadness that the BBC weren’t going to make a fifth series of the crime drama Hetty Wainthropp Investigates in which Dame Patricia played the title character, Henrietta “Hetty” Wainthropp from 1996-1998. She spoke with huge fondness for the show. She chatted happily about it in a way she never would about Keeping Up Appearances – and indeed Keeping Up Appearances was off the table when I interviewed her in front of a couple of hundred people in the Assembly Room nine years ago.

The original interviewer had had to pull out. I was asked to do the honours a couple of days before the event. We agreed to meet in the afternoon of the show to chat things through. She was very clear that she would be talking about her career on stage – and not Hyacinth Bucket.

And so she did. She was hugely entertaining – and was incredibly game despite an awful sound system which, if either of us moved in our seats, hit us with a volley of electric noise, something between thunderstorm and flatulence. In the end, the sound system was so awful that we cut things slightly short, but she had entertained us royally, recalling the remarkable people, not least Noel Coward, with whom she had worked.

Typically, the next day, came the email. I read it again on the day she died – an email effusive in her thanks for the way I had handled the interview and for my kind “approval” of all that she “had managed to achieve.”

And that’s how I will remember Dame Patricia. Generous, warm-hearted, gracious, interested and kind. It was a pleasure to know her across nearly 30 years.