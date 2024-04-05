The Montefiore Hospital recognised for outstanding patient care from patient reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Montefiore Hospital, a part of the Spire Healthcare Group, has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence 2024 by independent review site IWantGreatCare.

With over 6.4 million detailed patient reviews the site is one of the largest sources of healthcare feedback in the world. Today, IWantGreatCare assesses and recognises clinicians and providers in the UK who are most highly and consistently recommended by their patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Certificate of Excellence 2024 award presented to The Montefiore Hospital highlights the dedication of the hospital team and clinicians who deliver the highest standard patient care.

The Certificate of Excellence 2024 award presented to The Montefiore Hospital senior Management Team

Rachel Dixon, Hospital Managing Director at The Montefiore Hospital said, ‘‘Patient feedback is pivotal to The Montefiore Hospital and gives us the necessary insight to our patients journey and how we can continue to provide a safe, personal and high standard of care.

We pride ourselves on our diverse and knowledgeable teams who prioritise a patient-first care mentality. The Certificate of Excellence 2024 acknowledges our dedication for the care we continue to deliver patients in the Sussex area and patient feedback received through IWantGreatCare inspires our effort.’’

Jon Twinn, Managing Director of IWantGreatCare added,"It is vital that the patient voice is at the heart of healthcare decision making and quality improvement and I am delighted that the IWantGreatCare platform is able to provide a way for the NHS and independent sector to be formally recognised by the people they treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad