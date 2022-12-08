The Monty staff celebrate its 10th birthday with long service awards and a GBBO cake

The Montefiore Hospital in Hove is 10 years old this month. Staff celebrated with a tea party with a cake made by Great British Bake Off semi-finalist and former staff member, Janusz Domagala, plus long service awards for 20 people who had been at the hospital since it opened.

The Montefiore Hospital in Hove has celebrated its 10th birthday with a special Great British Bake Off cake and an award ceremony for staff who have clocked up a decade of service each.

Brighton resident Janusz Domagala, a previous member of the hospital team and semi-finalist in the recent GBBO TV series, delivered a showstopper gateau for all to enjoy. And 20 members of staff were given long-service achievement certificates. Each had worked at the hospital since it opened in 2012 - a total of 200 years’ service.

For the past 10 years, the hospital, known affectionately by staff and residents as `The Monty’, has provided CQC-rated outstanding treatment for the community. It has cared for over 20,000 NHS patients and provided over 45,000 inpatient and day-case services to insured and self-funding patients.

It employs more than 220 clinical and non-clinical staff from the local community and has a close working relationship with Brighton & Sussex Medical School

During the COVID pandemic, the private hospital became the region’s hub for all NHS clinically urgent surgery, while ensuring its cancer patients continued to receive care. The entire geography of the hospital was redesigned to create safe, designated pathways for patients. It was honoured with a national award for its early response to the crisis.Rachel Dixon, The Montefiore’s hospital managing director, said: “It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the hospital's 10th anniversary with our amazing and dedicated team. We have a lot to be proud of – from delivering outstanding patient care to the enormous achievement of supporting the NHS through COVID. The next 10 years look bright for The Montefiore as we continue to put patients at the heart of everything we do.”

While the hospital offers a wide range of treatments, it is renowned for its orthopaedic services, attracting some of the leading surgeons in the south and boasting the latest in surgical technology. The Monty was the first hospital in Sussex to provide robotic knee replacements in January 2021 and completed 200 in its first year.

During the past 10 years, The Montefiore has immersed itself in the local community. It helps fund and provides hands-on support for Brighton-based charity, Forward Facing, which creates magical experiences for children and young people with life-threatening conditions, or who have experienced bereavement.