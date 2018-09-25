The most popular baby names in Lewes revealed

The most popular baby names in Lewes last year have been revealed by the Office for National Statistics.

Last year 886 babies were born in the area, 484 boys and 402 girls.

Parents in Lewes didn’t follow the national baby-naming trend for boys, with Charlie proving the most popular.

Olivia, the nation’s favourite name for girls, also didn’t top the charts for Lewes parents last year, with Grace coming out on top.

The second most popular name for boys was Harry.

Amelia took second place for baby girls, and the third most popular names were Olivia and Willow.

Nick Stripe, of the Office for National Statistics, said: “Although Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular baby names in 2017, some fascinating changes took place beneath them.

“Leo entered the boys’ top 10 for the first time, whilst Hunter rocketed into the top 100, also for the first time, reaching number 78.

“Sarah, the most popular name for baby girls throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s, dropped out of the top 100 for the first time since our records began in 1904. Brand new entries into the top 100 for girls include the names Aurora and Hallie.”

Meanwhile, in Wealden last year 1,279 babies were born in the area, 676 boys and 603 girls, with Jack proving the most popular names for boys and Isla for girls

The second most popular name for boys in Wealden was a two-way tie between Oliver and Thomas, while Olivia took second place for baby girls, and the third most popular name was Florence.

In England and Wales, royal references continue with Harry and George remaining the second and third most popular names respectively since 2016.

Amelia was the second most popular name for girls, with Isla moving up to third place.

Nearly 700,000 babies were born last year in England and Wales and over 63,000 unique baby names were registered.

New entries into the top 100 most popular boys’ names included Hunter and Ralph, Hunter for the first time and Ralph for the first time since 1944.

There were six new names in the 100 most popular girls’ names – Aurora, Orla, Edith, Bonnie, Lyla and Hallie.

