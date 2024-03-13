The National Lottery has its fingers firmly crossed for Eggtooth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Allwyn, the new operator of The National Lottery, took over from Camelot earlier this month and Andria was keen to see, firsthand, the impact that a recent Reaching Community grant was having on Eggtooth and the young people and families it supports.

Eggtooth was awarded a five year Reaching Communities grant of £495,501 in May 2023, funding which has enabled the organisation to employ additional staff, invest in further training and start to develop online resources. Demand for Eggtooth’s counselling and therapy services has risen exponentially since the pandemic and the cost of living crisis has seen the number of families approaching Eggtooth for help increase by 46% in the last year alone. The grant from The National Lottery Community Fund – the largest community funder in the UK – will help the organisation to double its capacity within the next 4 years.

Andria was joined by Lizzie Neyland, Senior Stakeholder Partnerships Manager at Allwyn, and Helen Bushell, Head of Regional Funding at The National Lottery Community Fund. During their visit the group met with Eggtooth staff and former students, hearing personal accounts about their involvement with Eggtooth and the difference it has made to their lives. They also enjoyed performances by a number of local musicians, many of whom had been involved with Eggtooth’s creative wellbeing programmes.

Laura Clarke, CEO and co-Founder of Eggtooth, said “It was fantastic that Andria, Lizzie and Helen were able join us this afternoon. The National Lottery has been such a great supporter and advocate of Eggtooth. Our Reaching Communities grant will ensure a far brighter future for young people living in Hastings & Rother who are struggling with their mental health: whether it’s low self-esteem, feelings of anxiety or the need to address traumatic events in their lives, Eggtooth is here to provide support. It was wonderful to watch former Eggtooth students, several of whom attended our first ever summer school 13 years ago, talking today about their successes.”

Andria Vidler, CEO of National Lottery operator Allwyn, said “It was an honour to be invited along to Eggtooth and to see first hand the essential work that Laura and the team are doing to support young people's mental health, as well as to enjoy some brilliant performances. As CEO of the new operator of The National Lottery, it’s important for me to understand how National Lottery funding is being used for the good of society. It was inspiring to hear how Eggtooth has evolved over the years thanks, in part, to the funding made possible by National Lottery players, and I look forward to seeing how this crucial service continues to grow and reach more people in need of support.”

Helen Bushell, Head of Regional Funding for London, the South East and East of England at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Thanks to the dedication of Eggtooth’s staff, and the money raised by National Lottery players, this project is making a huge, positive impact on young people’s mental health and wellbeing, participation and employment opportunities in Hastings.

“We’re delighted that our funding is being used to help young people thrive in the local community. I’d like to thank Eggtooth’s staff and volunteers for showing us the impact of this work first hand.

“We recently announced plans to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030, working with communities to strengthen society and improve lives across the UK. We’re excited for the next chapter of The National Lottery and continuing to support great projects like this.”

Eggtooth is a not-for-profit organisation passionate about improving young people’s mental health, emotional wellbeing and access to opportunities. Established in 2011, we work with isolated and often vulnerable children and young adults aged 5-25 as well as their families, carers and other key adults in their life such as teachers. Based in Hastings, Eggtooth delivers accredited therapeutic support & counselling, youth work and creative learning opportunities. Services are delivered on a one-to-one and small group basis and our team of 60+ specialist practitioners come from a wide range of personal and professional backgrounds ensuring we can tailor support to best meet individual need.