“The news was devastating – they supported me.” Horsham man cycling 101 miles off road across the South Downs from Winchester to Beachy Head in aid of local cancer support charity – The Olive Tree.

Horsham’s Jon Hawkins will be attempting a ‘rite of passage’ mountain bike ride across challenging terrain on July 1 to raise funds for The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group, which has centres in Crawley and Horsham, and supports people affected by cancer through the provision of information and emotional support services.
By Sheri WernerContributor
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST

Jon’s training is going well and his passion for the charity drives him on. Jon has a personal connection to the Olive Tree, his wife Charlotte having been diagnosed with breast cancer aged 38. With three young children to care for, Charlotte and Jon found much needed support from the charity. Any adult with a cancer diagnosis and their families can access complementary therapies, a wig service, counselling, workshops and group drop-ins free of charge.

“The news was devastating – they supported me,” he said.

An Olive Tree spokesperson said: “We are an independent charity, funded by donations and grants, and simply could not do our work in the community without the generosity and effort of people like Jon. We’re looking forward to celebrating his achievement!”

Jon Hawkins in training Jon Hawkins in training
Jon Hawkins in training
If you would like to make a donation, please visit Jon's Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/olivetreesouthdownscentury2023or www.olivetreecancersupport.org.uk

