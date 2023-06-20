Horsham’s Jon Hawkins will be attempting a ‘rite of passage’ mountain bike ride across challenging terrain on July 1 to raise funds for The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group, which has centres in Crawley and Horsham, and supports people affected by cancer through the provision of information and emotional support services.

Jon’s training is going well and his passion for the charity drives him on. Jon has a personal connection to the Olive Tree, his wife Charlotte having been diagnosed with breast cancer aged 38. With three young children to care for, Charlotte and Jon found much needed support from the charity. Any adult with a cancer diagnosis and their families can access complementary therapies, a wig service, counselling, workshops and group drop-ins free of charge.

“The news was devastating – they supported me,” he said.

An Olive Tree spokesperson said: “We are an independent charity, funded by donations and grants, and simply could not do our work in the community without the generosity and effort of people like Jon. We’re looking forward to celebrating his achievement!”

Jon Hawkins in training

