The NHS in Sussex urges people to order repeat prescriptions ahead of the Easter holiday weekend

Last Easter weekend, NHS services received over 600 urgent medication requests, for routine repeat prescriptions, that could have been better requested before the long weekend.

Patients in Sussex who rely on regular prescribed medications are advised to order repeat prescriptions in advance, so out of hours services can be kept for urgent health problems.

GP surgeries in Sussex will be closed over the bank holiday weekend, from Friday, 29 March to Monday, 1 April. Running out of daily medication over the weekend or on a bank holiday could have serious consequences, especially for patients who rely on their prescriptions to control heart and breathing problems.

Plan ahead this Easter

Clinical Director for NHS Sussex, Dr Richard Fieldhouse, said:

"With GP practices being closed from Good Friday to Easter Monday, we are urging everyone to please plan ahead, ensure you order necessary medication in plenty of time, and keep your medicine cabinet well-stocked, which helps everyone to be prepared for common health problems.”

Over the bank holiday weekend, community pharmacies can be a great first port of call for healthcare advice and treatments especially with the newly launched Pharmacy First Service, where highly-trained pharmacists can assess people and, if appropriate, can support them with minor conditions such as coughs and colds, sore throats, upset stomachs, earache, infected insect bite, impetigo, and shingles).

They can also provide access to antibiotics, if appropriate, for urine infections (uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women under the age of 65), skin infections, and eye infections. Pharmacies can also provide access to emergency hormonal contraception.

Local Pharmacist, Brijesh Thaker, added: "As we approach and prepare for the Easter holidays, community pharmacies can be a great first port of call for healthcare advice and treatments for many common and minor conditions.

“Evenings and weekends are always busy times for the NHS, so picking up a repeat prescription in advance really does helps us, help you.

“We are reminding patients, their families, and carers to please check now that they have enough daily medication to see them through the weekend and any bank holidays break.”

Patients can contact their GP, order repeat prescriptions to collect from a local pharmacist, and access services to manage wellbeing without leaving home at www.nhs.uk/health-at-home or via NHS 111.