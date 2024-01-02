The NHS in Sussex urges people to use NHS111 for medical advice as the first port-of-call

The NHS in Sussex is urging everyone to make the right choice for their health needs, and use NHS111 for medical advice, support, or information about where you can get urgent care, when it’s not an emergency.

NHS111 can help if you have a medical problem and you’re not sure what to do. It is a fast and easy way to get the right help - day or night.

Local statistics show that 70% of all patients at urgent care sites (Emergency Departments, Minor Injury Units, and Urgent Treatment Centres) attend for same-day urgent care without appointments. 34% of these patients could or should be seen more appropriately elsewhere, for example, at their GP or local pharmacy.

The NHS is therefore urging people, if they are unsure about the level of help they need, to use the NHS111 app, NHS111 online, call NHS111 (for free from landlines and mobile phones) to be directed to the care most appropriate for their needs.NHS111 call handlers are highly-trained and can diagnose symptoms quickly and easily in the convenience and safety of the caller’s home.

NHS111 can advise where local NHS services are, help with prescriptions, offer self-care advice, and even arrange appointments, including giving you an arrival time at an Urgent Treatment Centre or A&E.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “When you call NHS 111, trained experts can give advice and put you in touch with the right local NHS service for you. They can tell you how to access local NHS services, help with prescriptions, offer self-care advice, or arrange for a doctor or nurse to call you back.

“You can also access 111 via the NHS111 app, or online at 111.NHS.uk to answer questions about your main symptom, find out when and where to get help and get a call back from a healthcare professional, if needed.

“NHS111 can help with advice and to find the right care for minor injuries, including booked arrival times at NHS services near you.”

Free to download from any app store, the NHS App features a Health A-Z symptom checker, provides health advice as well as signposting to the right place, first time.

If you have difficulties communicating or hearing, you can call 18001 111 on a textphone or use the NHS 111 British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter service.

When you call NHS 111 you can ask for an interpreter in your language if you need one by saying “interpreter please”.