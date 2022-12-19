The Oaks Primary School and Nursery Christmas Productions

Our Nursery and Reception children performed a 'Wriggly Christmas' with some fantastic singing and actions.Then our Infant children in Years 1 and 2 children put on an amazing performance of 'Off to Bethlehem' a production which told the Nativity Story.Our Junior children in Years 3 and 4 performed 'Lights, Camel, Action' which was a fun filled take on the Nativity story greatly enjoyed by our audience of parents, governors and staff.Year 5 children held a Carol concert at nearby Holy Trinity Church and finally our Year 3 and 6 children took part in a Christingle assembly to complete our Christmas celebrations.