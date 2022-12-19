Our Nursery and Reception children performed a 'Wriggly Christmas' with some fantastic singing and actions.Then our Infant children in Years 1 and 2 children put on an amazing performance of 'Off to Bethlehem' a production which told the Nativity Story.Our Junior children in Years 3 and 4 performed 'Lights, Camel, Action' which was a fun filled take on the Nativity story greatly enjoyed by our audience of parents, governors and staff.Year 5 children held a Carol concert at nearby Holy Trinity Church and finally our Year 3 and 6 children took part in a Christingle assembly to complete our Christmas celebrations.
The Oaks Primary School and Nursery Christmas Productions
It was so lovely for our children to be able to perform in front of an audience after 3 years.