The Pete Long Quintet performs for Steyning Jazz Club on Friday, September 5.

Spokesman Colin Jilks said: “They will be exploring the music of Horace Silver during the early 1960s which were a particularly good time for those who liked their jazz impulsive, swinging and melodic.

“Pianist Horace Silver was one of the prime movers in this cause, his urgent rhythmic piano style complemented by his remarkable ear for a catchy tune. The evening will be a whistle-stop journey through the amazing output of this gifted pianist.

“Keeping with Horace’s favoured instrumentation line-up of sax, trumpet and rhythm, the quintet has, as its mission, to perform Silver's music with an unquestionable degree of uninhibited passion; most of his compositions have become core jazz standards and one in particular, Song For My Father, has become a favourite for a larger public. The quintet will also feature: Room 608, Ecaroh, The Jody Grind, Strollin’ and The Preacher, to name but a few. The band line-up will be: Pete Long, sax; Ryan Quigley, trumpet; Will Barry, piano; Sam Burgess, bass; and Matt Skelton, drums.

“Saxophonist and clarinettist Pete Long’s career has included time with the Jools Holland Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, as well as directing the Ronnie Scott’s Big Band. He has delighted audiences with his successful recreation of particularly famous jazz musicians, which for this evening focuses on Horace Silver, conjuring up the rhythmic excitement and energy of one of history’s most revered jazz pianists.”

Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. Tickets for the concert need to be pre-booked at (WeGotTickets.com, enter Steyning in search box). For those unable to book online, team member Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356. More information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.

The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ.