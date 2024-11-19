The Phoenix Choir of Crawley offer A Fancy of Folksongs
Spokeswoman Angela Finn said: “Featuring traditional songs from the UK and abroad, arranged by contemporary composers including John Rutter and Cecilia McDowall, the concert will be on Saturday, November 23, starting at 7.30pm, at St Andrew’s Church, Weald Drive, Furnace Green, Crawley, RH10 6NU.
“The choir will sing traditional British and Irish folksongs including The Keel Row, Down by the Sally Gardens, I know where I’m going and O No, John, alongside Scarborough Fair, popularised by Simon & Garfunkel in the 1960s. As a contrast there will be songs from the Congo, Zambia, North America and Spain. For more information visit www.PhoenixChoirCrawley.org.
“The choir will be accompanied in some of the songs by talented harpist Alexander Rider, who will also play harp solos by Frank Bridge, Alphonse Hasselmans and Philippe Hersant. With interests encompassing period performance to the newest music, Alexander freelances with major ensembles throughout the United Kingdom and is a visiting guest tutor at the Royal Academy of Music, London.”
Tickets paid for in advance are £14 for adults, £6 for full-time students, and £1 for under-16s. “Please email [email protected] or phone/text 07821 872 666 to arrange to purchase tickets in advance, to reserve disabled parking or for any other enquiries. Tickets paid for on the door will be £15 for adult.”
