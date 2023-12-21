The poignant film helping Air Ambulance keep families in Sussex together this Christmas

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) has released a short film as part of the lifesaving charity’s appeal to supporters to `keep families together at Christmas’. Last December the charity’s specialist critical care doctors and paramedics cared for over 150 patients who had suddenly become critically injured or ill.

The moving film which can be see on YouTube or at aakss.org.uk/xmas features the words of the young daughter of KSS paramedic Ben Paul describing what her daddy does and how proud she is that he helps other people.

KSS hopes to share the message with as many people as possible so that it will inspire people to support the charity this Christmas.

Ben Paul said: “We hope you never need us. But sadly, even at Christmas, many people do. Sudden serious injuries and illnesses don’t stop over the festive period. Neither do we. If you need us, we’ll be there to fight for your life.”

A still from the video

David Welch, Chief Executive at KSS, said: “ We’re so proud to be here for our communities, with our crews ready to respond to calls for our lifesaving critical care 24/7, 365 days a year, over the festive period and beyond. We can only continue to deliver our vital care thanks to the incredible generosity of our supporters. Without you, we can’t save lives and keep more families together. “

Festive fundraising for KSS is taking place across Kent, Surrey and Sussex, including everything from Christmas lights to carol concerts:

Kent

Christmas lights - Hawthorne Close, Dover

Christmas lights - 52 Sea Street, Herne Bay

Christmas lights - 13 Melcombe Close – Ashford

Christmas lights - 8 Liptraps Lane – Tunbridge Wells

Christmas Lights - 81 Milner Crescent Aylesham

Surrey

KSS Christmas tree in Guildford Shopping Centre

Sussex

Christmas Lights – 14 Saxifrage Way, Worthing – all month – collection buckets at the display

Christmas Lights and Santas Grotto - 8 Mantell Close, Lewes – 18 - 24 December

To support the charity’s Christmas appeal visit: aakss.org.uk/together.