The ReFramed Project comes to Sage House – supported using public funding from Arts Council England

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company will include participants from Sage House, their families and support staff, plus a team of professional creatives, led by local director Fiona Dunn.

In the series of creative imagination workshops, they will explore the musicality of people living with dementia using words, music, movement, poetry, and laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The professional creatives will create a 45-minute performance of sung narrative-dance in response to the workshops and Chichester Festival Theatre will host the one-off performance for an audience of all participants, and Sage House and Chichester Festival Theatre's outreach programs.

The ReFramed Project Gets Underway

The ReFramed Project will also be filmed for online use and a celebratory screening at Sage House.

Fiona Dunn said: “During lockdown I cared for my parents here in Chichester, one after another, with terminal cancers. This led me to study as an End-of-Life Doula and to volunteer at Sage House, where my Wednesday mornings were filled with wonderful, funny, inventive and moving conversations with the DayBreaks participants. I knew I wanted to make a piece of theatre which showcased these wonderful people and their carers. I wanted to ‘ReFrame’ how we see dementia, even for a moment — not just in memories, but as present creative contributors.”

The ReFramed Project has been awarded funding by Arts Council England and will be in collaboration with Sage House and Chichester Festival Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are honoured to be working with Sage House - their expertise and passion for their community is expressed every day in their bustling and vibrant building and we are excited to share our creative practices and give confidence to carers and families to work imaginatively. If we breathe, we can create”, Fiona added.

A Sage House customer enjoying the ReFramed Project

The whole of Sage House will be encouraged to play a small part in the storytelling, so when people next visit they can:

- Fill in one of the ‘beautiful questions’ leaflets

- Pop it in the ReFramed post box to potentially be part of the ReFramed creation

You can follow the ReFramed Project on thereframedproject.co.ukto find out the latest news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Sage House, go to dementiasupport.org.uk.