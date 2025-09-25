The Simon Bates Quartet play Steyning Jazz Club

The Simon Bates Quartet will be presenting a Tribute to Dave Brubeck at Steyning Jazz Club, on Friday, October 3.

They will be offering an evening of Pure Brubeck, a recreation of the great Dave Brubeck Quartet of the 50s and 60s: Take Five, Blue Rondo à la Turk, Unsquare Dance, tunes that are heard as often today as they were at the time of their creation, perhaps even more so.

“The legacy of Brubeck's quartet is all around us and his music will be lovingly and authentically re-created for us by four of the best musicians in the UK today,” says club spokesman Colin Jilks.

The quartet line-up will be: Simon Bates, sax; Paul Harris, 'Harry the Piano'; Jeff Lardner, drums; and Dominic Howles, bass.

“This will be unadulterated Brubeck, played in his immutable style, illuminating the virtuosity of the original iconic Brubeck quartet.

“Simon Bates’ incredible playing brings the great saxophonist Paul Desmond to life so perfectly that it has to be heard to be believed; the Paul Desmond so famous for composing the ubiquitous Take Five.

“Simon has provided the inspiration behind this project and is one of the great musical forces on the UK scene today. He is currently saxophone professor for the Royal Marines and British Army and has been sax player of choice for artists as varied as Chaka Khan, Jamie Cullum, Bette Midler, Steve Gadd, Van Morrison and the Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band as well as being musical director to Rick Astley. Simon’s musicianship displays an incredible versatility, the perfect man whose playing can float like a dry martini over the driving Brubeck rhythm section.”

Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. Tickets for this concert need to be pre-booked (WeGotTickets.com, enter Steyning in search box). For those unable to book online, team member Janet Gawn will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07789 718244. The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning. BN44 3XZ. More information from Colin Jilks on 01903 810395.