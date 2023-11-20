The sky’s the limit for Tesco fundraising campaign to help life-saving air ambulance

Kind-hearted Crawley colleagues have raised more than £1,300 as part of an ongoing campaign for the local air ambulance.

The latest funds collected by Tesco’s Customer Fulfilment Centre came from a celebratory Diwali event.

Several colleagues at the depot prepared food for the day and dressed in traditional clothing, with donations totalling £425 for Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS).

This follows previous fundraisers that collected a further £900 for the life-saving charity.

Lydia Inns, Community Champion at Crawley Tesco’s Customer Fulfilment Centre, said: “We’re delighted to make this donation to the amazing people at the air ambulance. The work they do really does save lives and we want to help them to carry on for years to come.

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed getting involved with our celebratory Diwali event and contributing to such a great cause.

“Throughout the year we donate refreshments to the air ambulance’s fundraising events and hold several fundraisers ourselves to help raise money for them, and for this Christmas we’ll donate 800 mince pies for their carol service at Guildford Cathedral.

“I love working alongside them and we have formed a very close relationship. It is really rewarding to help them. They are such lovely people and always grateful for anything we do to help them.”

During the past three decades KSS has attended more than 40,000 incidents, saving lives and improving patient outcomes for people across the three counties.

Alex Redwood, Head of Corporate Development at KSS, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone at Tesco’s Customer Fulfilment Centre in Crawley. As an independent lifesaving charity, we depend on the generosity of our supporters to operate our services, which costs over £45,000 a day to run.

“We’re here for millions of people across Kent, Surrey and Sussex. Every day we respond to nine emergency calls on average – giving people the best chance of survival and keeping families together. Without supporters like you, we simply couldn’t continue to save lives.”