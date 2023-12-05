The Snowman Ball raises £150,000 for Sussex children's hospice care

On Saturday 2 December, Chestnut Tree House’s annual fundraising ball, The Snowman™ at The Grand, took place in Brighton and guests raised £149,551 for local children’s hospice care.

Inspired by Raymond Briggs’s classic picture book, The Snowman™, the ball was hosted by BBC Radio Sussex presenter, Allison Ferns. The 350 guests, which included members of Raymond Briggs’s family, enjoyed live music from Chestnut Tree House Patron, Peter Andre, and party band Candy Apple Blue. Fundraising activities included two auctions and a raffle to win a diamond necklace worth £1,000, kindly donated by Wakefields Jewellers.

But the highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the heartfelt speech by Kate Portlock and Sam Lingham-Davies, who explained what Chestnut Tree House’s care and support meant to them when their four-month-old son Rupert died unexpectedly. Rupert was born with a hole in his heart, and at four months old, he went for planned heart surgery. During the operation, a major abnormality with one of his heart valves was discovered and, despite further surgery and some amazing specialists looking after him, Rupert had a devastating stroke. After making the heart-breaking decision to turn off Rupert’s life support, Kate and Sam chose to donate his organs so had to say goodbye in the hospital. Then they found out that he could be taken to Chestnut Tree House – to the special bereavement suite, ‘Stars’. They describe the children’s hospice as “a rock” – providing care and ongoing support as well as the positive experience they needed to process their grief and remember the joy Rupert brought them in the short time they had together.

Kate and Sam’s speech was followed by the main auction, led by sports impressionist and comedian, Aaron James. There were a host of experiences for guests to bid on, including a flight in a Spitfire; a VIP experience at Goodwood Festival of Speed; and the opportunity to feature in a future Peter James novel. Several guests also stood at the end of the auction to pledge £7,500 to pay for a day or night of care at Chestnut Tree House, followed by more who paid for an hour (£625). In addition, there was the opportunity to pay for care – from multisensory experiences and family swims to a nurse home visit – via the Silent Auction site, which also included 30 items and experiences to bid on.

Guests at The Snowman Ball

Amanda Fadero, CEO at Chestnut Tree House said, “We are so grateful to everyone who joined us at The Snowman at The Grand. All our supporters play a vital role in ensuring that local children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions receive the care and support they deserve. And it’s thanks to our guests’ amazing generosity that an incredible amount was raised on the night.

“Every day, I have the privilege of seeing the huge difference our community’s support makes to children and young people, and I can’t thank everyone enough for that. The money raised will help to provide vital care and support, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes.

“There are so many people to thank, but the event wouldn’t be the same without the support of our friend and Patron, Raymond Briggs, who sadly died last year. It was an honour to have some members of Raymond’s family in the room on the night.

“The Snowman at The Grand wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors. We’d like to thank AJ Taylor, Clearline Recruitment, Creative Pod, Floral Image, The Grand Brighton, Harwoods Group, Rubix VT and Travel Places for supporting the event this year.

“Last, but by no means least, I’d like to say a special thank you to our speakers, Kate and Sam, who very kindly shared their story with the guests. It was a privilege to hear about their son, Rupert, and it reminded everyone why we do what we do for Chestnut Tree House – to ensure that children and families receive the care and support they need, now and in the future.”