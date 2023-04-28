The Steyning Society celebrates its 60th Anniversary with the Steyning Bowl Awards

There was a buzz around the Steyning Centre on Friday April 21 when the Steyning Society celebrated its 60th Anniversary, with its AGM and an Awards evening the presence of the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

Vicci Johnson, Joint Chair, Greening Steyning receives the Bowl from Lady Emma Barnard

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard was welcomed by the Chairman of the Steyning Society, Nick Bennett and guard of honour from 1140 (Steyning) Squadron Air Cadets, commanded by Flight Lieutenant Paul Still.

Nick Bennett presented Society’s AGM’s Annual Report outlining the year’s events and the new committee and finances were approved. Tokens were presented to retiring members of the Society’s committee - Jane Oxley and Ann Long with thanks for their contribution to the Society’s work.

He introduced Lady Barnard who expressed her pleasure at attending the event and praised its work in looking after and helping to conserve the heritage of the town for the last 60 years. It was a significant achievement and one she respected and understood from her experience with Parham House and Park.

Lady Barnard inspects Guard of Honour 1140 (Steyning) Squadron Air Cadets

The Lord-Lieutenant presented the Awards which have been introduced by the Steyning Society to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee. Known as the the Steyning Bowl Awards they honour those individuals, groups or businesses who have contributed major enhancements to the character and well-being of Steyning and support its local community. The winner is presented with a wooden bowl which is held by them for a year and is then awarded again. The bowl was made and given by Peter Legge, a local craftsman.

Two certificates are awarded - Highly Commended and the Certificate of Merit. Awards are made on the basis of nominations from Society members and from the public at large. This year, the Bowl was awarded to Greening Steyning, Bramber and Beeding. Highly Commended certificates were awarded to The Steyning Bookshop, The Steyning Festival, Steyning Parish Church of St. Andrew and St. Cuthman (for the new lighting at the Church) and John Stevenson (for his work with Steyning Ukrainian Refuge).

Certificates of Merit were awarded to Christine Aubrey (for her work with the Church and the Steyning Festival), Gerard Bagley (for his work with the Arts, Film and the Environment), Roger Brown (for major environmental initiatives), Sarah Leigh (as historian of the Church and as a prominent Friend of the Church), Robinson Opticians, Steyning Arts, Steyning Downland Scheme, Steyning for Trees, Steyning in Bloom, Steyning Museum and Derek and Jane Took (for their work with Steyning Good Neighbours).