The Sussex Beacon appoints new CEO
Rachel will be joining The Sussex Beacon from YMCA Downslink, where she has held the position of Director of Children & Young People since 2015.
Rachel is a qualified social worker and has extensive experience in the strategic development of community-based services in the Brighton area, income generation, cross-sector partnership working, safeguarding and trauma informed practice.
Rachel says of her appointment “I am thrilled to be joining The Sussex Beacon, a charity for which I have huge respect and admiration.
"I feel privileged to be working alongside a committed team of trustees, staff and volunteers and contributing to improving the lives of people living with HIV locally. In these times of economic challenge our services have never been more needed”.
Paul Hilly, Chair of Trustees at The Sussex Beacon said “With Rachel onboard as our new CEO, the Beacon will be well placed to go from strength to strength, continuing to support the diverse needs of our service users and our local community.”