The Sussex Heart Charity (SHC) receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS)

The Sussex Heart Charity, a volunteer led cardiac care charity based in the City of Brighton & Hove has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS). This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE. The Sussex Heart Charity (www.sussexheartcharity.org) is an independent charity which supports care of the heart.

Since 1987 the charity has promoted excellence in cardiac related care, funding the following: the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment; education and research; support of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Service; promoting resuscitation in the community; assisting & funding installation of almost 400 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs).

The first awardees to receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service; The Sussex Heart Charity is one of 262 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Their work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them. The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award. Recipients are announced annually on 14th November, the King’s birthday.

Award winners this year are wonderfully diverse and include volunteer groups from across the UK, such as a social support network for disabled adults in Banffshire; a charity using a refurbished pool as a community hub in south Wales; volunteer doctors providing pre-hospital care across rural Cumbria and a village renewal organisation promoting sustainability, equality and social inclusion in County Antrim.

Representatives of The Sussex Heart Charity will receive the award crystal and certificate from Mr Andrew Blackman, Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex. In addition, two volunteers from The Sussex Heart Charity will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May / June 2024, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

Jason Palmer, former chair and long serving volunteer Trustee/Director of The Sussex Heart Charity said: