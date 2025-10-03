The two accolades which touched the late Dame Patricia Routledge's heart

Giant of stage and screen Dame Patricia Routledge, who has died at the age of 96, enjoyed two huge and significant honours in the last year of her life – from the two places dearest to her heart.

The bells of Chichester Cathedral rang between 11 and 12 midday on Monday, February 17 as Dame Patricia’s adopted home city offered a remarkable accolade, rarely accorded, to mark her 96th birthday.

The ringing came not long after she received the Freedom of the Wirral, the place of her birth, in 1929.

“I can’t quite take it in!” Dame Patricia laughed when she heard the bells would be ringing in her honour: “It is almost too much!”

Dame Patricia, whose many Chichester Festival Theatre appearances include Beatrix and The Importance of Being Earnest, said she hoped to be able to hear the bells: “But I may be found wandering around outside the cathedral if the wind isn’t blowing in the right direction!”

As for the Freedom of the Wirral, she said: “It is the greatest honour a city or town can pay someone. I am thrilled beyond measure. It allows me to shepherd my sheep across the peninsula!

“It was an unforgettable day. I went up there to receive the honour from the mayor and the deputy mayors who were there. The three MPs of the Wirral were there and the Bishop of Birkenhead was there and people that I had invited. I had the present head of my primary school there. It was a wonderful school and there was also the head of the Birkenhead High School as it then was. And there were various representatives of the charities that I support. It was the most wonderful surprise. We had high tea with 30 guests and I did get to go to my primary school. They sent a little choir to sing to me on the occasion and I am still coming down from it!”

Dame Patricia, who lived in Chichester for many years, grew up in the north-west, living there until she left for Bristol Old Vic Theatre School at the age of 22, after attending Liverpool University where studied English language and literature. During her studies she was active with the drama and music societies before deciding on a career in the theatre.