The Wants play Brighton on back of summer release

NYC trio The Wants play The Green Door Store, Brighton on Tuesday, September 30 on the back of the summer release of their new album Bastard.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The album explores disconnection in an age of endless connection, says Madison Velding-VanDam. Organic instruments wrestle with electronic ghosts while traditional song structures are dismantled and reassembled.

It is the band’s first return to Europe since the pandemic. In fact they were on tour when the pandemic shut everything down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2019 we came over two or three times. Between 2018 on the pandemic we were over there three or four times in total and we were actually on tour when the pandemic started which is the last time that we were there. But we do feel a lot of connection with the music scene in the UK, and I don't think it'll take us a minute to pick up the momentum. It is good to be going back.

“The album came out over the summer. We have evolved and we have experimented in some new territory. It is a bit heavier and a bit darker and more experimental than the first album. It is something that has taken our listenership some time to understand and actually this is going to be our first tour since our first record. But we're back to playing live and we have found the same energy that we had before. This is really exciting and it is big and it is textured and it is layered.”

Part of the inspiration behind it “is the death of my father which was a bit of a strange occurrence. Before the pandemic he had struggled with alcohol and fell into opiate addiction and wasn't found for eight days after he died. That was very disturbing, and so along with the pandemic there is a lot of dark reflection.”

Madison’s father’s body was found in his Michigan trailer. The aftermath of discovery – hoarded belongings, towers of empty liquor bottles and oxycodone containers, grime-covered childhood photos – became the emotional backdrop for the album’s creation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bastard, both as an album and an experience, is an emotional purge – a meditation on isolation and loss,” Madison explains. “The story of my father's life and death loomed large as a backdrop of the writing process. I explored the darkest periods of my life, and the reality that we can all spiral into our own personal voids.”

Since emerging in 2017, The Wants have carved out their own niche in experimental music's outer reaches. Their debut Container earned critical acclaim and packed venues across the UK and EU before the pandemic forced them off the road.

With Bastard, they've created something even more ambitious, says Madison – a record that transforms personal demons into universal catharsis and pushes the boundaries of what electronic post-punk can be.

Following their 2020 debut album Container and successful shows in the UK and EU, the original duo of Madison Velding-VanDam and Jason Gates added NightNight’s Yasmeen Night who has given them an additional electronic flare, he says.