The Weald & Downland Living Museum shines a spotlight on their volunteers for National Volunteers’ Week

With National Volunteers’ Week taking place from 1 – 7 June 2023, the Weald & Downland Living Museum is celebrating their wonderful team by shining a spotlight on a handful of volunteers, so people can discover more about their roles, interests and experiences at the Museum.

Volunteers at Weald & Downland Living Museum

Nestled in the South Downs National Park, just north of Chichester, is the Weald & Downland Living Museum. With a collection of over 50 historic buildings, a working farm, livestock and historic artefacts, the Museum offers visitors a fascinating and enriching opportunity to discover over 1,000 years of rural history.

At the heart of the Museum there is a team of over 280 active volunteers and in the last 12 months, they have given over 37,000 hours of their time. From interpreters and stewards to shop assistants and maintenance, they work throughout the year to ensure that everyone’s experience of the Museum is memorable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With National Volunteers’ Week taking place from 1 – 7 June 2023, the Weald & Downland Living Museum is celebrating their wonderful team by shining a spotlight on a handful of volunteers, so people can discover more about their roles, interests and experiences at the Museum.

Lois Wood, HR and Volunteer Manager comments: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of the Museum and we are so fortunate to have a dedicated and passionate team who help make the Museum what it is today. With opportunities to connect with the community, meet new people, enjoy the outdoors, improve health and learn new skills, we are always on the look out for new volunteers to join our friendly team and would love to hear from anyone that is interested. We are particularly looking for weekend and school holiday volunteers.”

The Museum is hosting an informal Volunteers’ Day on Saturday 3 June, giving visitors a chance to find out more about volunteering. Volunteers will be on site to chat about their experiences and the opportunities at the Weald & Downland Living Museum.

As one of the longest standing members of the volunteer team, Carol Brinson, librarian at the Museum, has been volunteering for over 40 years. Carol says: “An aspect of the Museum that has struck me for some time is the continuity of the friendly atmosphere and dedication of so many people. The Museum becomes a bigger and more complex organisation, but the same spirit carries through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other benefits of volunteering at the Museum include free entry for all volunteers and immediate family members, a monthly volunteers’ newsletter and an annual volunteers’ party to say thank you to everyone for their hard work and support.