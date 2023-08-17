The Weald School & Sixth Form College is delighted to announce that our students are celebrating outstanding A-level and NVQ exam results yet again this week - and they have bucked the national trend by maintaining high levels of top grades!

It could easily be forgotten that these students were enormously affected by the Covid lockdowns; they did not sit exams for their GCSEs, meaning that this was the first time they faced hugely significant national assessments.

Their achievement is all the greater and we are tremendously proud of all of our students.

40% of students attained grades A*-A (compared with 27% nationally) and 71% attained A*-B. Of the highest attaining students, of particular note are:

Daniel Sargent (securing a place at Cambridge in Archaeology), Olivia Murphy (3A*s) who will study Economics at Southampton University, Matthew Lewis (A*A*A) who goes to Exeter University to study Accounting and Finance, Maisie Walker (4As) and Eleanor McMahon (3As) who will both go on to study Medicine at Exeter University and Newcastle University respectively.

Amongst other high attainers, Will Terry (A*A*A) and Bea Mulder (A*A*A) have yet to decide on their no doubt illustrious future paths, while Ayumi Hashikawa (3As) takes up a place at Warwick University to study Mathematics and Physics and Felix Freeman (A*AA) will go to Glasgow University to study Geography.

These university places are just some of the 92% of students who received their first place offers for higher level study, compared to 79% nationally.

Our NVQ results have remained consistently very strong this year, too, and we are delighted that Jacob Aichroth and Sasha Talley, amongst others, have secured double Distinction starred in their vocational studies.

As always at The Weald, we celebrate the successes of all of our students, and we are hugely proud that the following students have achieved grades much higher than their GCSE forecasts would have suggested: Eddie Ragusa (ABB), Joe Bonney (3As), George Edwards (AAB), Siena McCartney (A*A) and Freddie Bowden (AA).