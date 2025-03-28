The WemsFest Choir launches with three concerts with Quimantú

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new choir has been created for an exciting musical collaboration which will see concerts in Chichester, Leigh Park and Portsmouth.

The WemsFest Choir, guided by Emily Barden and Laura Blake, will be working with Anglo-Dutch-Chilean band Quimantú as they present the Surtierra Touring Project, a series of ten concerts of The Miners' Mass alongside 200 community singers in all.

The 60-strong WemsFest Choir will join Quimantú and the Alkyona Quartet for concerts on

Saturday, April 5 at St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester PO19 6FT; on Friday, May 9 at

Park Community School, Leigh Park, Havant, PO9 4BU; and on Saturday, June 14 at Portsmouth Cathedral. High Street, Old Portsmouth, PO1 2HH. Tickets for Chichester on https://www.wemsfest.com/event/surtierra-touring-project-quimantu-with-the-wemsfest-community-choir-chichester-performance/

Quimantú’s tour will culminate in London during Refugee Week 2025 as a tribute to those forced to leave their homeland, often with sorrow.

The Miners' Mass was composed by the founder of Quimantú, Mauricio Venegas-Astorga in 1998. Mauricio escaped five decades ago from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and made the United Kingdom his home. Through his leadership, the band seeks to break the stigmas associated with immigration caused by war, persecution or poverty, offering music as a way of healing, uniting, rooting and building community.

Mauricio’s Miners’ Mass is the prayer of the coal miners in Chile who cried out for dignity and light amidst the darkness of the underground tunnels. It is offered as a plea for justice and humanity that remains alive worldwide. Quimantú’s Surtierra Touring Project across the UK will see them work with six choirs in all.

Rachel Pantin, producer of the project and a member of Quimantú, said: “Quimantú was formed by Mauricio in 1981. It has been going a long time and I have been working with Mauricio for nearly 30 years. There are five of us in the band and Mauricio is the director. He is a multi-instrumentalist. He sings as well but particularly specialises in the Latin American stringed instruments. The music that the band plays, a lot of it is composed or arranged by Mauricio. He comes out of the whole New Song movement from Chile from the 1970s. It's got its roots in traditional music but it is looking outwards towards a social message as well.

“Back in 1999 Mauricio wrote The Miners’ Mass. He is from a mining area in Chile and this a work which is very much autobiographical. It's very much a personal expression of how he sees life, and he's very clear that the spiritual nature of the music is not religious or Christian in that sense. It is to do with humanity and how we connect with humanity. In Latin American culture there is a very strong connection between religion and social justice, and he comes from that social justice side of things.

“What happened was that at the end of the pandemic we were reflecting on everything that was going on and we decided that we would like to do The Miners’ Mass as a collaboration with a community choir. The first choir that we collaborated with was in Andover and that went really, really well and that gave us the idea to do it again with five, now six, choirs in different areas. We approached Mark Ringwood at WemsFest and asked if he would like to be part of it. He said yes but instead of working with an existing choir they decided to create a community choir for this project and that's how we have got the WemsFest Choir. The community choir is 60 strong and they are sounding so good. They've got the heart and the enthusiasm and the way they are embracing the culture behind the music is fantastic. It's really wonderful to see them taking a deep dive into another culture. They have been fantastic.”