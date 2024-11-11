The Who’s frontman Roger Daltrey confirms Brighton date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Who’s frontman Roger Daltrey will be hitting the road in 2025 on a special solo tour packed with classic The Who songs, solo hits and his now-famous Q&A sessions, in which he opens up to the fans who have been with him throughout the decades.

Dates will include Brighton, with tickets on sale from Friday 15th November at 10am from https://tix.to/RD25

On Sunday 20 April he plays Brighton Dome

His nine-piece band consists of The Who collaborator Simon Townshend (guitar/ vocals) alongside John Hogg (bass), Doug Boyle (guitar), Steve Weston (harmonica), Jody Linscott (percussion), Billy Nicholls (BV), Katie Jacoby (violin), Geraint Watkins (keyboard) and Scott Devours (drums).

Roger said: “Here we go again! After touring the US with this band of phenomenal musicians, I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows. It’s a joy to be on stage performing - up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way.”

Daltrey’s solo career began in 1973 with the single ‘Giving It All Away’ which reached number 5 in the UK charts. His most recent album was 2018’s acclaimed top10 hit As Long As I Have You. With The Who, he was the voice of timeless classics like ‘Substitute’, ‘Who Are You’, ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ and ‘Baba O’Riley’.

In 2024, Daltrey bowed out as figurehead for the Teenage Cancer Trust after 24 years - during which time he raised around £34 million with star-studded concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. He remains Honorary Patron of the charity and an active campaigner on their behalf.

This year also saw Daltrey contributing a harmonica part for Mark Knopfler’s all-star Guitar Heroes take on his song ‘Going Home (Theme from Local Hero)’ – released in aid of the charity, which builds and operates specialised wards for teenagers with cancer. The recording featured everyone from Slash to Joan Armatrading to Roger’s The Who counterpart and guitarist Pete Townshend.