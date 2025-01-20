The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals set to screen in cinemas across Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex cinemas join the screenings for a spring season of The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals In Cinema.

The season will be shown in more than 50 cinemas across the UK, including lots across Sussex including The Picture House Uckfield; Connaught Cinema Worthing

Capitol Theatre Horsham; Windmill Cinema Littlehampton; Orion Cinema Burgess Hill; Picturedrome Cinema Bognor Regis; Cineworld Crawley; Cineworld Brighton; Cineworld Chichester; and Cineworld Eastbourne.

Spokesman Mungo Glaysher said: “The series will see incredible musical theatre productions come to the comfort of local cinemas across the country with five iconic performances. Whether a seasoned theatregoer or you just want to immerse yourselves with incredible music, drama and performance, The World’s Greatest Stage Musicals in Cinema has something for everyone, all in HD on the big screen, experienced with epic state of the art sound.

“This spring, five iconic productions will light up the big screen: Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019), celebrating its 40th anniversary; the powerful Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012); A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024), honouring the legendary singer’s remarkable journey, the 20th anniversary of the much-loved Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014); and Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022), recorded live at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, capturing the electrifying tale of love, adventure and crime that gripped a nation.”

Dates are: Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (2019) - February 2 + February 4; Jesus Christ Superstar: Live Arena Tour (2012) – March 2 + March 4; A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024) – March 13 + March 16; Billy Elliot: The Musical Live (2014) – March 30 + April 2; and Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022) – May 1 + May 4. Tickets and complete listings are available at https://bigscreenmusicals.com/tickets/

“Seen by over 120 million people worldwide, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals. In 2019, Cameron Mackintosh produced a spectacular sell-out staged concert version at the Gielgud Theatre featuring an all-star cast including Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas and John Owen Jones. Now cinema audiences can experience a unique encore of this incredible show to celebrate Les Misérables’ 40th anniversary.

“Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s rock classic Jesus Christ Superstar returns to its roots with this sensational performance filmed in the UK during the live arena tour at London’s The O2 Arena. An incredible cast including Tim Minchin as Judas Iscariot, Melanie Chisholm as Mary Magdalene, Chris Moyles as King Herod and Ben Forster as Jesus Christ, perform hit songs including I Don’t Know How to Love Him.

“A Night With Janis Joplin: The Musical (2024) is a multi award-winning show captured recently at the Sadler’s Wells Peacock Theatre is an extraordinary musical journey paying homage to Janis Joplin and her biggest musical influences. Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock ‘n’ roll.

“Based on the Academy Award nominated film, Billy Elliot the Musical has won the hearts of millions since it opened in London’s West End in 2005. Set in a northern mining town, against the background of the 1984-85 miners’ strike, Billy’s journey takes him out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community and changes his life forever.

“Starring Tony-nominee Jeremy Jordan and Olivier-nominee Frances Mayli McCann, Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical (2022) re-tells the unbelievable true story of America's most infamous couple, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Recorded live at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, discover the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.”