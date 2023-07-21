The world's toughest lawn mower race is back!

Racing through the night at 50 mph on lawn mowers across a bumpy field might be considered demanding enough, but the British Lawn Mower Racing Association decided their 50th Anniversary deserved something a little more punishing.

In place of its famous 12 Hour race, the Club are instead staging a celebratory one-off event, the BLMRA 500. On Saturday August 12, 50 intrepid teams of three – some from the US and Europe – will converge on Five Oaks near Billingshurst (field opens 3pm, race starts 7pm) to contest what is, as the name suggests, a 500 lap race, which should see it lasting 14 hours. The Club calculates that based on past performances the winning mower will have covered an astonishing 400 miles by the finish, almost equivalent to travelling from London to Manchester and back.

Appearing at the event, sampling lawn mower racing and officially starting the race will be brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard. AJ first came to the public’s attention in 2013’s Britain’s Got Talent and later went on to become one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals over four seasons. Fellow dancer and choreographer Curtis appeared in the fifth series of Love Island and both brothers are mad car enthusiasts as reflected in their YouTube channel output.

Spectacular, flat out racing

50 mower racing teams will be covering 400 miles as they contest the BLMRA 500

BLMRA 500 spectators will get to experience spectacular, grass roots motorsport, no less competitive and thrilling for being based on grass cutting machines. The event is styled on the famous Le Mans 24 Hour and, as the flag drops at 7pm, competitors run to their mowers and the evening stillness is broken by a cacophony of noise signalling flat out racing. As dusk falls, the race takes on a totally different atmosphere as the pits become a sea of light, while the darkness elsewhere is punctuated by mower headlamps streaking past as drivers settle in for the long night ahead.

Without any form of suspension other than a padded seat, this is far from a stroll in the park. Mechanical attrition (not to mention tired limbs and battered bodies) inevitably takes its toll, but first light instils fresh motivation as those teams still running can see an end in sight… There’s little opportunity to let up on the relentless pace, however, and it’s not unknown for the first three mowers to be on the same lap when the chequered flag drops.

Teams in this year’s event will still be chasing the coveted 12 Hour trophy despite the format change and, after an absence of three years, will be keener than ever to add their name to the list of past winners, which number none other than Sir Stirling Moss. In the ‘Lawn Ranger’ ironman category, one intrepid racer is even planning to do the whole event solo! The 50th anniversary event also looks set to attract veteran racers back to the track, revitalising dusty mowers to relive past 12 Hour glories.

Entertainment and live bands

The race is likely to take 14 hours as competitors complete 500 laps

Public visitors will be able to enjoy trackside catering and bar facilities, entertainment and live bands, including Red Bull’s own DJ. Throughout the day special events on track will showcase the Club’s history, while a pit walk later in the afternoon gives visitors the chance to get up close to the mowers and talk to the drivers. Full race commentary will be provided, also broadcast in the field on Radio Le Mow on 87.7 FM. Those unable to attend may still join in with all the action via a web stream on the following link: http://www.spreaker.com/show/blmra-12hr

Tickets cost £6 for adults, under 16s free. Parking is free.

Proceeds from the event will this year be going to Prostate Cancer UK, the only UK-wide organisation solely focused on beating prostate cancer.

The BLMRA 500 is being sponsored by Phoenix Trails, an offshoot of Phoenix Motorcycle Training. With venues on Salisbury Plain, the North Downs, Kent, the Pennines and the Peak District, the company provides a relaxed introduction to trail riding, from taster sessions to advanced training, all under the watchful eye of ACU-qualified instructors.