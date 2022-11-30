Therapeutic gardening boost for people with dementia in Worthing area

A Sussex group working to improve the lives of those living with dementia, Parkinson’s and other forms of cognitive impairment has received a welcome festive boost.

Cherry Tolcher from Love to Move with Mayberry Garden Centre's plant manager, Michael Leach

Love to Move is run by the British Gymnastics Foundation and aims to improve mental health, wellbeing and movement of its members. The group has taken delivery of compost, bulbs and planters to create a Christmas activity.

The donation, from family-run Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade, was collected by Cherry Tolcher from Love to Move’s Southwick group. There are similar classes in Steyning, Henfield, Shoreham and Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to support the work of Love to Move”, says Rebecca Houghton-Knapp from the Old Shoreham Road garden centre. “They work hard to get older people moving and functioning better and we hope they enjoy the horticultural activities which are being created using our donation.”