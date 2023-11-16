Think big, shop small this Christmas in Hastings

If you want to shop form 25 different local small businesses and makers under one roof this Christmas, head straight to the Create and Gather Festive Pop-Up Shop in St Andrews Mews, Hastings.

Local duo Kate Watts and Rachel Mammone run female-owned small business, Create and Gather and are on a mission to support our local small businesses and makers through their pop-up shop, meet ups and workshops.

According to the latest statistics small businesses are essential to our economy, generating an astonishing £1.6 trillion and employing 16 million passionate individuals across the UK. Create and Gather want to bolster our slice of this economic pie by bringing local makers and creators to Hastings town centre.

Create and Gather have been running workshops and local meet ups for makers and creatives since January 2023 and opened a successful month-long pop up shop this July in St Andrews Mews, which was home to 16 curated local makers.

Some of the 25 local makers selling at the Create and Gather Pop Up Shop

The pair are over the moon to be returning to the same pop-up space throughout November, December and January to host a ‘Festive Pop-Up Shop’ showcasing products from over 25 local makers and creators!

Founder, Kate Watts told us: “We want to create a space where the local community can shop from numerous local small businesses all under one roof. We are also passionate in creating selling opportunities for small business owners amongst the bigger players on our high street. We want to showcase the incredible talent of these creators and give customers the chance to support this community by ‘shopping small’ this gift-giving season.”

In a recent article by retail experts Drapers, they said “…the introduction of new retail experiences to interact with communities, could prove fruitful for retailers over the next 12 months.”

Sadly, we are too often hearing about the decline of our UK high streets. Create and Gather want to be part of reinvigorating the shopping experience in Hastings by turning to the talented community of local makers, whilst taking customers beneath the surface of the shop shelves, showcasing the local people behind the handmade products being created on our doorsteps.

Owners of Create and Gather Kate Watts and Rachel Mammone

This is a venture that is all about shopping with soul and supporting local makers at its core.

The Create and Gather pair are also spear-heading the first Christmas Market in St Andrews Mews since its renovation. This hidden gem in Hastings town centre will be transformed into a twinkly, festive and colourful Christmas Market on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December 11am-4pm.

Visit the Create and Gather Pop Up Shop in St Andrews Mews, 1 Waldgrave Street, Hastings. Open Thurs-Saturday 11am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm