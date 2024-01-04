Thinking of volunteering? Volunteers Fair in Rustington
If you’ve been thinking about how you can go about this but don’t know where to begin then how about attending the special Volunteers Fair on January 13th where you can go along and speak with a number of local organisations who are on the hunt for people just like you.
It’s being held at the Rustington Methodist Church, Claigmar Road, Rustington BN16 2NL . Hosted by Voluntary Action Chichester & Arun (VAAC), the event runs from 10.30am – 1.30pm. You can make a real difference to your local community, gain valuable contacts and a great sense of achievement.
For more information, email tracy.bowdery@vaac.org.uk or simply turn up on the day.