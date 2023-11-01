Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm will be hosting its third Christmas tree flinging competition after the success of the events held in 2021 and 2022.Farm owner Clive Collins is urging competitive sportsmen and women across Sussex to get into training for the 2023 championships to be in with a chance of a cash prize.The event is scheduled for 2:30pm on Sunday 19th November at Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm near Battle, East Sussex.

The 2022 Christmas tree flinging contest winners

Competitors are required to throw a 5 to 6ft Norway spruce as far as possible. There are prizes for the best male and female with each winner receiving £100. Competitors will have three attempts and entrants must be aged 18 or over.

Catsfield Christmas tree farmer Clive Collins has some words of advice to those planning to participate: “The first thing to say is, be careful! Tree throwing isn’t for the unprepared. You need to warm up your shoulders and be ready to deal with the weight of the tree and the needles. Our advice is to start practising now and, if you have an old tree from last Christmas, try to perfect your technique. We advise a javelin-throwing approach as that seems to get the best distance.”

Top tips for Christmas tree flinging:

· Use gardening gloves as Christmas trees can be prickly

The winner of last year's Christmas tree flinging contest

· Find your balance – make sure the tree is correctly balanced in your hand

· Choose the right run up – you want to make sure you can get to your optimal speed before release

· Consider the trajectory – your tree needs to arc in the sky to go further

· On the day, don’t step over the line – we don’t want any footfaults!

Last year, the men’s winner was Tadas Zakevicius from Seaford. He threw 9.06 metres – just beating the previous year’s record of 9 metres thrown by David Elias from St. Leonards. The world record is 12 metres.

The women’s winner was Vicky Reeves from Battle – she threw 6.50 metres.

Clive added: “Christmas tree throwing is now firmly in our annual calendar of events. We had a lot of festive fun last year and it became quite competitive with a large crowd of family and friends watching the contest.

“Practise makes perfect and if you don’t have an old tree you could always try using a brush or mop to sharpen your technique. Having said that, if you just want to turn up and just have a throw you are more than welcome.”

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm has been operating in East Sussex for over 30 years and has one simple mission – to provide the best-quality trees in Sussex at the best possible prices.. There is also a festive shop selling the largest selection of Christmas decorations in Sussex. The team understands the importance of good customer service and delivering the complete Christmas experience to customers. At the farm’s festive shop you can buy everything for, on and around your festive tree. The team understands the importance of good customer service and delivering the complete Christmas experience to customers.

Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm opens on Friday 17th November at 9am. The farm is open every day (8am on Saturday and Sunday and 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday). You can reserve your tree in the plantation from November 17th to 26th.

Clive Collins is an expert grower and offers a range of trees including Norway Spruce, Pine trees, Nordman, Balsam, Fraser and Concolour firs.

Every year Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm raises money for a chosen charity. Previous beneficiaries have included The Spinal Injuries Association, The Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance and the local scouts. This year the farm is donating 30p for every tree sold to the Bexhill Foodbank which is in desperate need of funds.

